A closely tracked crypto analyst says that smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are gearing up for rallies leading into September. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 442,000 YouTube subscribers that investor trends in the options markets are hinting toward the likeliness of ETH rallying in the next couple of months rather than seeing further downside.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO