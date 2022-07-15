ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rob’s Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022

By Rob Nucatola
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola...

www.wctv.tv

WCTV

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 18, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022. Earlier showers and storms mostly gone, with a just a few possible this evening. However, high rain chances will stick around for tomorrow and Wednesday, with scattered activity mainly near the coast in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of Franklin and Wakulla counties saw some morning showers (and likely some birds based on radar imagery), but the rain chances will increase inland as daytime heating helps to initiate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Based on the pattern and guidance models, rain chances will be the highest in the northern and eastern Big Bend and locations close to I-75 in North Florida into South Georgia. Highs will reach to near 90 inland with coastal areas likely hitting the upper 80s. The rip current risk will be high along the Franklin County coastline today; therefore, swimming isn’t encouraged.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FHP joins Operation Southern Slow Down to promote safe driving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week Florida is joining other states across the Southeast to promote safety on the highways. Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are targeting speeding and aggressive drivers during Operation Southern Slow Down. The goal of the weeklong initiative is to prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County adding ten new EMTs, ambulances

Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Apalachee Regional Park to host World Cross Country Championships in 2026. Apalachee Regional Park in Leon County was selected to host the 2026 World Cross Country Championships. Stores scramble to find better deals for customers as...
LEON COUNTY, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigate two shootings over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two shootings that happened during the weekend. TPD responded to multiple gunshots that were heard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2700 West Pensacola St. (The Social 2700 apartment complex). According to TPD, the officers discovered evidence that an incident had...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lil Durk headed to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – Rapper Lil Durk will be bringing his hit music to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee on October 29th, 2022. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (July 15th, 2022) – Rap superstar, Lil Durk, will be bringing his hit music to the Tucker Center on October 29th 2022 at 7: 15 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TuckerCivicCenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am- 5 pm. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Taking a stand:’ FSU student named John Lewis scholar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University student Rawan Abhari has been named a John Robert Lewis Scholar, one of just 10 students selected from across the country. The Faith and Politics Institute established the John Robert Lewis Scholars & Fellows Program in honor of the late congressman and civil rights icon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Retired firefighter gives out Narcan in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A retired firefighter from South Florida traveled to Gadsden County Sunday to give away free Narcan to first police and firefighters. Luis Garcia’s mission is not just to distribute the drug and teach people how to use it, but also to reduce the stigma that surrounds it.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Four arrested in Bay Co. after high speed chase of stolen vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four men were arrested after a pursuit in Bay County late Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gold Honda was reported stolen by the FSU Police Department in Leon County around 10 p.m. A short while later, Troopers and Bay County deputies attempted to pull the car […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Colquitt Regional sees increase in Covid cases

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - In south Georgia, some health groups are now putting precautions back in place, in hopes of stopping the spread of Covid. Officials at Colquitt Regional Medical Center said there has been an increase in Covid cases compared to what they were seeing a month ago. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Brown said thankfully those cases are not nearly as severe as what they’ve seen during previous waves.
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at the intersection of Aenon Church Road and West Tennessee Street. According to deputies, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the gas station located at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Alumna Shamarial Roberson as Summer 2022 Commencement Speaker

Shamarial Roberson, Dr.P.H., is credited with creation of the FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site. Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced alumna and former Florida Deputy Health Secretary Shamarial Roberson, Dr.PH., as the summer 2022 commencement speaker. The 6 p.m., Friday, July 29 ceremony at the Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested at state line after attacking officers

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and trailer, and attacked officers who were taking him into custody. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Florida Welcome Center to assist the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with a suspect that fled with a stolen car and trailer.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts Farm Share in Havana for families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc. held a Farm Share for residents in Havana. The group worked with the Director of Farm Share Quincy Dave Reynolds to give out items like chicken, milk, juice, pasta, juice, crackers, bananas, cereal, yogurt and muffins and to residents in need, free of charge. The group say they served closed to 500 people.
HAVANA, FL
WMBB

Jackson County church holds security training for the congregation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States has already seen more than 300 mass shootings this year. Local organizations, like Rivertown Community Church are taking notice. On Saturday the Marianna church held a church safety and security training for its congregation. “We start talking about how to look for body language,” Trinity Security Allies Executive […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

