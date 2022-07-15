Rob’s Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of Franklin and Wakulla counties saw some morning showers (and likely some birds based on radar imagery), but the rain chances will increase inland as daytime heating helps to initiate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Based on the pattern and guidance models, rain chances will be the highest in the northern and eastern Big Bend and locations close to I-75 in North Florida into South Georgia. Highs will reach to near 90 inland with coastal areas likely hitting the upper 80s. The rip current risk will be high along the Franklin County coastline today; therefore, swimming isn’t encouraged.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO