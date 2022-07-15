Rob’s Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
