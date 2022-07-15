ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Quin-T smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

By SEAN LAFFERTY
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HIuv_0gh073WN00

The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down.

Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time.

Quin-T building demolition starts April 21

A West Virginia-based company has been tearing down what’s left of the East 16th Street site since April 2022.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority has estimated the cost of the entire project to be about $1 million. The authority has not yet shared their plans for the property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Diverse Erie launches ‘Generational Impact Grant’

Diverse Erie has launched its first grant program in hopes of improving the lives of those in Erie County. The Generational Impact Grant, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, is for nonprofit and for-profit organizations who serve and make an impact on black, indigenous, and persons of color in the community. To be eligible, applicants must […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Launches Webpage for ARPA Grants

The City of Jamestown has launched a new webpage for homeowners and businesses to search for American Rescue Plan-funded grant applications. This includes the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive (SCHII) Program, which launched on Friday for senior homeowners. The information lists program eligibility requirements, due dates, program descriptions, the amount each applicant is eligible for, and links to full applications. While some of the listed grants are closed, they will remain on the list in the event any grant programs are re-funded by City Council.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Farmers Welcome Sunday's Much-Needed Rain

This summer's unusual dry spell has been difficult for farmers, but Sunday brought the Erie area's first rainy day in a long time. Farmers had to rely on other resources to keep their crops alive. John Mason of Mason Farms told Erie News Now his crops have been in serious...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

LEAF hosts open market with local vendors

The Lake Erie Arboretum (LEAF) hosted an open market Saturday at Frontier Park and welcomed vendors and buyers alike. The market sold fresh produce from local growers and included local craftsman, artists, brewers and more. This was LEAF’s third open market of the summer. The organizers of the event said that this is one of […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: General Laborer at Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10-hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit sharing. Health...
JOBS
YourErie

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — COVID-19 case numbers in Erie and surrounding counties have been on an upward trend. On July 15, we reported Crawford and Mercer counties moved from low to medium risk of transmission, according to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map. As of Monday, July 18, Erie County remains in the low.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Falling Gas Prices Provide Sign of Hope for Erie Drivers

Even though gas prices are way higher than they were one year ago, they are continuing to slowly come back down. Pennsylvania drivers are paying an average of $4.67 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That is 11 cents less than last week and 33 cents per gallon...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#Quin T Paper Company#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
erienewsnow.com

California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

Erie City Council recently approved a resolution that will allow a company from California to purchase vacant properties on the city's east side. Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the repository sale of nine properties throughout the city. The repository sale process allows the city to sell vacant...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Route 18 in Albion to close for railroad work

Oil City, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Route 18 (State Street) in Albion Borough will be closed to through traffic beginning on July 20, 2022 for railroad work, and a detour will be in place. According to PennDOT, CN Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of Canal...
ALBION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
YourErie

Week 2: Sounds of Summer music series heads to Regency at South Shore

The Sounds of Summer music series is returning to area nursing homes after a two-year hiatus. The City of Erie and UPMC Health Plan have teamed up to bring performers right to the doorstep of area seniors. The Bayfront Dixieland Band will provide the entertainment July 18 at the Regency at South Shore at 7 […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

S. St. George Enterprises to Purchase Fredonia's White Inn

A local developer is planning to purchase the historic White Inn in downtown Fredonia. The Chautauqua County IDA announced Friday that Steve St. George, the owner of S. St. George Enterprises, Inc., along with restaurant partner Devin Jones, intend to buy the property at 52 East Main Street from New Jersey-based JG Funding Corp. for an undisclosed amount. County Executive P.J. Wendel says he is excited about the purchase...
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

Port Farms Second Annual Flower Festival to kick off on August 6

(Waterford, PA) – Port Farms will open for the 2022 season featuring their second annual Flower Festival on August 6, 2022, where guests can enjoy farm activities and pick zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos. “After seeing so many guests enjoy the flower fields last year, we are so excited to make this festival an annual event”, […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

New mural unveiled in Waterford

As you’re driving through Waterford, you may notice a new addition to the Waterford Borough Building. On July 15, there was a ribbon cutting for a 10 x 50 foot mural depicting Waterford during the four seasons. There is a Native American woman, Fort LeBoeuf, a picture of a tractor, and even maple trees. Officials […]
WATERFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Inmate Charged with Failing to Register

ERIE, PA — An inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, was indicted on July 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of failure to register under SORNA, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Brittany Lepkowski,...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Retired Marines Pass Through Chautauqua County on 'The Long Road'

Two retired U.S. Marines traveled through northern Chautauqua County this week as part of a cross-country journey in support of U.S. Missing in Action and Killed in Action cases from all wars and conflicts. Justin "J.D." LeHew and Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer are on a mission called "The Long Road," walking 3,365 miles along the entire span of Route 20. WDOE News spoke with them as they went through Fredonia on Tuesday. LeHew says their trek began on June 6th in Boston, Massachusetts and will finish at the western end of Route 20 in Newport, Oregon...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Waterford's Heritage May Be Fading

Making its 49th comeback, the Heritage Days Festival continues. Waterford's community missed the exciting tradition because everyone couldn't enjoy a funnel cake or shop handmade jewelry for two years because of covid-19. But according to volunteer JoAnne Weary, the festival is about Waterford's heritage. However, over the years, the focus changed.
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Retired Three-Star Admiral Speaks to Life Guards at Presque Isle

Lifeguards at Presque Isle got a to learn a bit about how their foundation as a lifeguards can help them in life from a former Presque Isle lifeguard on Sunday. Retired three-star admiral for the U.S. Navy, Matthew Kohler grew up in Erie and was a life guard at Presque Isle.
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy