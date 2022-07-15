ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee issues mask advisory prompted by rising level of COVID-19 spread

By Isaac Yu, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
The city of Milwaukee Health Department is advising residents to wear masks at public settings indoors amid rising cases and the circulation of the BA.5 variant of COVID-19.

The advisory is in effect for all individuals older than 2 regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Early research indicates that BA.5, now the country's dominant variant, is "seemingly more transmissible and more immune-evading" than other variants, the advisory states.

The CDC’s finding of "high" COVID-19 spread in Milwaukee County was based on 294.91 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, 12.8 new hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in that time period and 3.4% of inpatient beds occupied by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Masks such as KN95s and N95 respirators offer additional layers of protection, but the department said any mask that is worn consistently and snugly is better than no mask. Those without access to the recommended respirators can wear two masks to increase protection.

The department also recommended vaccinations, social distancing and avoiding crowded spaces, improving indoor ventilation, thoroughly washing hands and testing for the virus when they are sick or in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Track COVID and the vaccine in Wisconsin: See the latest data on cases, deaths and administered doses

