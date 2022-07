KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family wants to thank a set of strangers who saved a man’s life at McGhee Tyson Airport. Heather Dye and Sean Boyle were at McGhee Tyson on their way to New York City, their daughter’s first trip, when their lives were turned upside down. Earlier that morning, Boyle’s father, Roger Thompson (”Pops” to the family), had left for the airport on his own trip to a family reunion in New York, but he never made it past the parking garage.

