Brookhaven, MS

Man found shot, killed in Brookhaven home

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was found shot and killed in a Brookhaven home on Tuesday, July 12. Now, police are asking anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers responded to the shooting around 9:26 p.m. at 414 Old Wesson Road. When they arrived, officers said they found a man dead on the floor.

Collins said the victim was identified as Jerrivonte Harris, 20, of Brookhaven. He had been shot once.

Now, Collins is asking for anyone with information about the murder to come forward. Call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424 to report information about the shooting.

