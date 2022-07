Fans who have only recently tuned in to The Real Housewives of New York may not know Kristen Taekman. But longtime Bravo viewers are sure to remember the nail polish designer from her time on the show in Seasons 6 and 7. Plenty of drama surrounded Kristen and her husband back in 2015, but now they seem to be doing well. Here’s what she’s up to in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO