Legal proceedings begin in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk

By Christopher Hutton
 3 days ago

T he first hearing for Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has been set.

Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware Court of Chancery ambassador, set a 90-minute hearing on Tuesday to hear arguments regarding a September trial for Twitter's lawsuit against Musk for terminating his merger agreement, according to documents reviewed by Reuters .

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done," the lawsuit reads . "Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests."

TWITTER SUES ELON MUSK TO STICK WITH $44 BILLION ACQUISITION

Twitter filed its lawsuit against Musk on Tuesday, in which it alleged that Musk attempted to get out of his offer to pay $44 billion for the company due to the declining price of Tesla's stock. The social platform's legal team also noted that Musk had regularly disparaged the company and its staff on Twitter, making it appear that he did not hold them in high esteem despite his willingness to acquire the company.

Musk appears unaffected by Twitter's legal threat. The billionaire made light of the lawsuit in a series of tweets on Monday, alleging that they will have to disclose their bot counts in court.

Several staff members at Twitter have also expressed concerns about how the deal has been handled to date, including claims that Twitter leadership has failed to inform staff about the legal proceedings and that they have failed to step up as leaders.

If Twitter wins its court case against Musk, he will be forced to purchase its stock at $54.20 a share. If Musk succeeds, he will be released from his contractual obligations and will have to pay a $1 billion termination fee, as established in the agreement.

Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
Benzinga

How This Twitter Analyst Expects Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To End

A Twitter Inc TWTR analyst said Thursday their skepticism of the company has “flipped” after a review of its lawsuit against Elon Musk. The Twitter Analyst: Barton Crockett upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $52. The Twitter Takeaways: It previously...
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Doesn't Want to Buy Twitter Anymore, and Neither Should You

Elon Musk has withdrawn his $44 billion offer for Twitter. Twitter’s decision to sue Musk -- instead of taking the $1 billion termination fee -- raises red flags regarding its future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
