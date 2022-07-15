ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules Diogo Jota out of Community Shield clash against Man City after suffering hamstring set-back during pre-season training... but says goalkeeper Alisson 'has a chance' to feature

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will not be fit to play their Community Shield clash against Manchester City later this month after suffering another hamstring injury in training.

Jota has travelled with the Reds squad to the Far East on their pre-season tour but pulled up with the problem having only just returned to training from a similar injury during Portugal duty last month.

The 25-year-old will undergo tests to discover the extent of the injury after being forced to sit out of their 2-0 friendly victory over Crystal Palace and now his manager Klopp has admitted he will be out of action until at least next month - ruling him out of their Community Shield game against City on July 30.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled Diogo Jota out of the Community Shield on July 30 
However, he believes goalkeeper Alisson has 'a chance' of featuring against Man City 

He had better news for goalkeeper Alisson, who pulled up during a training session.

'Ali has a chance for the game against Man City, Diogo not,' he told the press.

'With Ali, it's nothing serious but we're preparing for the whole season. It's just not ideal. He can't do goalie training with it and shouldn't play in this moment, but he can still do some other things.

'These things happen. Only a little thing but we have to be careful.'

Jota - who has suffered another hamstring injury - enjoyed a successful 2021-22 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists

He had sympathised with Jota after watching his injury reappear and said the player was 'unlucky'.

'Diogo, unlucky eh?' said Klopp on Friday.

'He had an injury from the end of last season. He trained fully yesterday but got injured again. That's really not cool.

'Now we have to wait for the results. He had an assessment this morning so we will have to see. It's in the same area.'

Jota, who scored 21 goals and provided eight assists for Liverpool last season, played no part in the 4-0 win over Manchester United and Klopp hoped he would be fit to feature against the Eagles.

Upon their return from the Far East, Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in Germany on July 21 and then Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on July 27.

Klopp's side will then play City at Leicester's King Power Stadium before an Anfield friendly with Strasbourg the next day.

They will begin their latest league campaign with a visit to Fulham on August 6.

