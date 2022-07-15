ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Famed Olympic athlete Jim Thorpe restored as sole winner of 1912 gold medals

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqERB_0gh05m2700

F amed athlete Jim Thorpe has been restored as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm , over a century after being stripped of his gold medals due to strict rules in place at the time.

Thorpe was posthumously reinstated on Friday, the 110th anniversary of his victory in the decathlon, the International Olympic Committee announced. The reinstatement comes after a Bright Path Strong petition that began two years ago advocated to the IOC for Thorpe to be declared the rightful winner.

FIRST WIFE OF DONALD TRUMP, IVANA, DIES AT 73

“We welcome the fact that, thanks to the great engagement of Bright Path Strong, a solution could be found,” IOC President Thomas Bach said, according to the Washington Post . “This is a most exceptional and unique situation, which has been addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the National Olympic Committees concerned.”

World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, has also agreed to amend its records to reflect that Thorpe won the events.

Thorpe, a Native American athlete for the United States, was stripped of his gold medals months after the games, and his name was removed from the record after it came to light that he had been paid to play minor league baseball in 1909 and 1910, violating amateurism rules in place at the time. The decision to take Thorpe's medal was criticized, especially by Native American communities.

The two silver medalists in the events, Hugo Wieslander and Ferdinand Bie, were awarded the gold medals despite their reluctance to strip the honor from Thorpe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In the pentathlon, Thorpe had nearly tripled the score of his closest competitor. In 1982, the IOC reinstated Thorpe as a co-champion with Wieslander and Bie.

Thorpe's career included stints playing professional baseball with the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Boston Braves, as well as the NFL. He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Men’s 20km Race Walk. Gold: Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) — 1:19:07. Silver: Koki Ikeda (JPN) —...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Donald Trump
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
thecomeback.com

Former PGA Tour champion blasts “disgusting” LIV Golf players

Ken Green isn’t exactly the kind of golfer who tends to stick up for the PGA Tour. The five-time tour winner and 1989 Ryder Cup participant clashed with tour brass for years. However, when it comes to golfers who left to take the money with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he does not mince words.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#Gold Medals#Amed#Bright Path Strong#Ioc#The Washington Post#World Athletics#Native American
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada in 2022 CONCACAF W Final

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final will be a battle between two familiar foes: the U.S. Women’s National Team and Canada. Both teams already used the tournament to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup since each squad finished first in its respective group, but with a trophy and a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on the line, the stakes will definitely be high.
FIFA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy