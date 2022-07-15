ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud school district awarded more than $28,000 for school bus safety upgrades

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYiQh_0gh05l9O00

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.7 million to 42 schools and transportation companies for stop-arm camera systems, including St. Cloud Area School District 742. This is Phase two of a project with the Minnesota State Patrol and its school bus safety efforts.

The grants act as a reimbursements for schools and transportation companies to purchase and install stop-arm camera systems and supporting software programs.

St. Cloud schools will receive more than $28,000 to install stop-arm camera systems in this phase, Gary Ganje, executive director of operations for the school district told the Times.

"It brings to focus and awareness the importance of stopping for stop arms," Ganje said when explaining how these cameras will further ensure safety for students riding and exiting school buses. He said there are currently no stop arm cameras in the school district.

Ganje said the stop-arm cameras will be integrated into the overall camera systems used in the school's buses.

State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop arm fully extended. Not stopping for a school bus could lead motorists to a $500 fine or criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus or injuring or killing a child.

From 2017 to 2021, law enforcement agencies across the state cited more than 4,600 drivers for stop arm violations. In the last year alone, the state had 769 violations, 12 of which were in St. Cloud.

“School kids shouldn’t have to worry when getting on and off the bus, and no parent should have to fear losing their child to a careless driver,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Bus drivers see the violations and near misses. They have a lot to pay attention as drivers so the camera systems will be an additional, effective tool to help them and law enforcement find violators. The cameras will help keep kids safe, hold selfish or inattentive drivers accountable and change dangerous driving choices.”

Police departments from St. Cloud, St. Joseph and Waite Park all wrote letters of support for the grant, according to Ganje.

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

From Flight Attendant Becomes St. Paul Officer of the Year

Prior to policing the streets of St. Paul, Brianna Kisch competed in international martial arts tournaments while working as a flight attendant. It took her a while to figure out how to join the police. Kisch has been a member of the St. Paul Police Department for over four years,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
KEYC

Two arrested after incident with gun in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in St. Peter after Mankato police investigate an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning. According to a release from the city, Public Safety responded to the report of an incident involving a gun around 1 am Saturday in the area of North Second and Mulberry streets.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
mprnews.org

St. Paul leaders announce new public safety initiatives

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced new public safety initiatives Friday, bolstered by $10 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. Four million dollars will go to the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety, with the rest split among the police department, public libraries, parks and recreation, and pedestrian traffic safety.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
kvsc.org

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Cloud Monday Night Discussing Safe Communities

Minnesota’s Attorney General will be in St. Cloud Monday night as part of a town hall discussion on Safe Communities. Attorney General Keith Ellison joins the panel discussion at the St. Could Public Library, which starts at 5 p.m. State Senator Aric Putnam is moderating the the town hall. Other panelists include St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and 7th District Court Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver
bulletin-news.com

Police ID Man Who Died From Stabbing in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff

The man who passed away on Thursday after being stabbed in the Dayton’s Bluff district of St. Paul has been identified by authorities in that city. According to St. Paul police, the guy was identified as Sylvester T. Cain, 38, of Chicago, by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office on Friday. No one has been taken into custody, and the homicide case is still being investigated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband — who was the passenger — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDBO

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota events, organizations prepared for extended stretch of hot temps

Minnesota is going through a heat wave during the final two weeks of July and many organizations, events and businesses are taking steps to help the public. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities and parts of central and western Minnesota from noon Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. And that's just the beginning of it. Normal highs in Minnesota this time of year are typically around the low-to-mid 80s, but the coolest day Twin Cities residents will see this week is forecast to be 88 on Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kvsc.org

Heat Advisory In Effect in Central Minnesota Monday

It’s not just uncomfortably hot today, it’s dangerously hot in Central Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in western, central, and south central Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight. St. Cloud State University retired professor of meteorology Bob Weisman says temperatures will be in the upper half of the 90’s with some 100’s possible.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1390 KRFO

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy