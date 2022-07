BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning there are many housing scams being posted on Facebook and marketplace. Authorities stated these scams usually mention phrases that include “this person’s family member needs to move out or has passed away, so they are going to rent the home out.” In addition, the rent price is often too good to be true, stated the sheriff’s office.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO