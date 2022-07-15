ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Police Searching For 91-Year-Old Man That Left His Largo Home In June

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fnq0_0gh05aRP00

LARGO, Fla. – A 91-year-old man that left his Largo Florida home in June, has not been heard from since and police need your help.

On June 29, 2022, 91-year-old Gene Curry left his home in Largo leaving behind a note that detailed he wanted to travel and take care of a few things.

Curry indicated that he did not know when he would return but would contact his wife when he was finished with his travels.

According to police, Curry has not had any contact with his wife since he left.

Curry has turned off his cellular telephone and his current whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, Curry is believed to be in good health and his last known location was in the Safety Harbor Area in Pinellas County, FL.

If you have seen Curry or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or the local police/sheriff department in your area.

In the news: Florida Democrat Nikki Fried To Liquidate Marijuana Stake Saying “No Conflict”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fl#Democrat#National Headlines#The Free Press
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a motorcycle died after crashing into a car at a high speed Friday evening, the Tampa Police Department said. At around 7:43 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was waiting in the turn lane on East Hillsborough Avenue to turn south onto North 15th Street.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 dead in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bay News 9

'Live 911' slashes Pinellas County deputy response times

PINELLAS COUNTY — Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are now using a new system that changes the way they respond to 911 calls, and the sheriff says it's a game-changer. What You Need To Know. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says new software has already exponentially cut...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park PD Charges Man with Murder by Statue

A dispute over an abandoned home in Pinellas Park resulted in murder, according to police. Pinellas Park police arrested a 31-year-old-man on first-degree murder charges for the death of another man found inside an abandoned home Park Boulevard near 60th Street. The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested Miguel Alejandro Haisten,...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy