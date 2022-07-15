Police Searching For 91-Year-Old Man That Left His Largo Home In June

LARGO, Fla. – A 91-year-old man that left his Largo Florida home in June, has not been heard from since and police need your help.

On June 29, 2022, 91-year-old Gene Curry left his home in Largo leaving behind a note that detailed he wanted to travel and take care of a few things.

Curry indicated that he did not know when he would return but would contact his wife when he was finished with his travels.

According to police, Curry has not had any contact with his wife since he left.

Curry has turned off his cellular telephone and his current whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, Curry is believed to be in good health and his last known location was in the Safety Harbor Area in Pinellas County, FL.

If you have seen Curry or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or the local police/sheriff department in your area.

