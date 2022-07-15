ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem should answer Jan. 6 question; 'Airplane parade' was appreciated: Your letters

Noem evades question about Trump and Jan. 6

On July 3, Gov. Kristi Noem was on the CBS morning news show. She promoted our state. She was asked several hypothetical questions, and said she does not respond to hypothetical questions. I’m OK with that answer.

Near the end of the interview, she was basically asked, “Do you think Donald Trump bears any responsibility for the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6?” She did not respond to the question and was asked once again. She give the same evasive answer. Gov Noem, this was not hypothetical, it did happen and needed a simple yes or no. I hope some media reporter will get you to answer. By her avoiding the question, I think most of us know the answer. If I still had my radio show, I know I would push to see your answer.

Yes or No?

Don Briscoe, Aberdeen

'Airplane parade over the lake' was appreciated

On a quiet Sunday, July 3, I was offered a chance to observe a scheduled air demonstration over Mina and Richmond lakes and Warner, weather permitting. The modest rainy weather cleared in perfect time to allow the five fixed-wing planes and two helicopters to safely make their pass and return to Aberdeen.

Notably, most of those beautiful machines were loaned to highly accomplished local aviators just for the 15-minute event. All this is to generously thank the organizer Darrell Hillestad, who is known across the Aberdeen area as a true aviation pioneer. But to also note the many aviation buffs who allowed their airplanes to fly and inspire large crowds and impressionable young people who are likely to remember this Fourth of July for the “airplane parade over the lake.”

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Lyle Bien, Hillhead

