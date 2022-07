CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died on US 69 after leaving the roadway and striking a tree on Saturday, a report states. On Saturday, July 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a crash that occurred on US 69, about five miles south of Rusk. Once troopers were on the scene, they discovered the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe had hit a tree after leaving the roadway, according to reports.

RUSK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO