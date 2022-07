For the better part of forever, Penn State’s policy has been to only discuss the contract details of the head football coach and athletic director. Of course, this is only partially true — Joe Paterno’s contract was long a point of contention for transparency advocates, the university shielding itself behind various protections from its position as a state-related institution not subject to the same open records requirements as state-owned entities. While Paterno’s pay was something of a poorly kept secret, the university didn’t officially disclose it until it was compelled to do so by changes to Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law in 2008.

PENN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO