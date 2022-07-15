These Hunter Kids' Rain Boots Are So Cute — & On Sale

Click here to read the full article.

If there’s one brand that has absolutely perfected rain boots, it’s Hunter. This British brand has been around since 1856, and has been a royal family favorite for decades (Princess Diana reportedly loved hers, as does the Queen). Their iconic style and unparalleled comfort and quality makes Hunter rain boots a standout — and when they come in a sweet and sassy pink leopard print, they stand out even more. Which is why we’re stoked that the Hunter Kids’ First Classic Leopard Print Rain Boot is on major discount during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale . Normally $70, you can snag a pair of these babies for just $46.99 right now, so don’t wait!

These water-tight rain boots are perfect for puddle jumping and splashing on even the rainiest of days, and are a cinch to clean (because we all know part of the appeal of rainy days is the mud, right?!). They feature a grippy mini-lug sole for plenty of traction. But we think the best part is the fun pink leopard print pattern, and we kind of wish they were available in our size, TBH. They come in sizes from toddler (age 2-4) all the way to big kids (age 8-12), so we’ll just have to settle for grabbing a pair for our kids and living vicariously through their rainy-day play.

Seriously, though, these Hunter boots are so cute that your kiddo will want to wear them even on dry days. Because fashion! But hurry on over to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and stake your claim, because at prices like this, they definitely won’t last long.

Hunter Kids' First Leopard Print Rain Boot



$46.99





Buy now

