Boil Order Issued For South Glenwood

The Effingham County board held a meeting today at 4pm. The consent agenda was quickly approved and the board then discussed emergency masonry repair for the County building that needs to be done before the roof can be repaired. Sheriff Kuhns stated that the cost will be around $61k to get all the work done so the roof replacement can start after.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 57/70 northbound near milepost 157, Effingham County. July 17, 2022 at approximately 10:03 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2018 Black Nissan Murano. Unit 2- 2022 Blue Chrysler Pacifica. Unit 3- 2021 White Freightliner. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- John...
27 year old, Alexander D Hewkin, of Altamont was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department for driving while license is suspended. Hewkin posted $250. 28 year old, Brandon S Giddens, of Louisville was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for theft. Giddens posted $575.
CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois is home to just under 2,500 residents. For years they have had to travel nearly 25 miles in order to get their groceries from the closest Walmart. That is all about to change. After their only local grocery store, an IGA, closed years ago...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout central Illinois. Decatur Police found multiple catalytic converters as well as power tools in the suspect’s car two times in July. The suspect is currently in custody at Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000. Officers said […]
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear in court warrant on a pending violation of order of protection case. Timothy Marshall of Clinmar was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. 29-year-old...
FOR SALE: Like new sand filter and pump (with all accessories) for a Summer Wave or Intex above ground pool, and 2 child’s booster seats for vehicle. Call 618-267-4782. FOR SALE: Fresh picked tame blackberries, deliver to Effingham 4 days a week, $9.50 for 2.5 pounds or $18 for 5 pounds. Call 217-994-1967.
A young crash victim has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon is confirming the death of 15 year old Keegan Virden. Virden sustained multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision near Assumption, IL on Tuesday. Virden was pronounced deceased Friday at 2:01pm at HSHS St. John’s Hospital....
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 6:48pm on July 15th the Decatur Police department was dispatched to the scene of a car accident in the intersection of Martin Luther King drive and Mound Road. The driver of a gray 2015 Toyota Camry traveling south on Martin Luther King drive was traveling...
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Police confirm a 16-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Christian County. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on Leafland Street at US Route 51. At the same time a 46-year-old man from Decatur was traveling southbound on US Route 51.
Doris Emma (Raab) Gartner, of Effingham, IL, passed away at home on Saturday July 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Carlinville, Illinois, on November 26, 1934, the daughter of Earl and Agnes (Johnson) Raab. She graduated from Carlinville High School in 1952. Doris married James...
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The Saint Louis City Coroner has released the identity of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Christian County. The Coroner reports Conner James Rowcliff, 16, died on Tuesday at the St. Louis Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. According to police, a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time. Fire departments from across […]
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — From family recipes rooted in the neighborhood to Italian cuisine coming across the sea, food in Mattoon always keeps the community more than satisfied. Discover the local treasures and get to know the owners behind the scene. Taco Amigo. 3300 Marshall Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938.
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a domestic battery situation. In a Facebook post, officials said the Charleston Police Department got a domestic battery report on Adams Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Carrara last week. According to the police report, a woman said […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday evening crash in Decatur, according to Decatur Police. On Friday at 6:48 p.m. Decatur Police Officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King and Mound Rd in reference to a crash. Police said the initial investigation revealed that a...
DECATUR — A burglar accused of cleaning out all the cash from a Decatur laundromat remains in custody in the Macon County Jail — and police say he’s the same suspect who looted cash from a hospital chapel donation box. A sworn affidavit said 28-year-old Dustin J....
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old is fighting for life after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in Decatur. Decatur Police officials said that officers responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:12 p.m. for a report of a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. They learned that the victim was just 12 years old and their wound was considered life-threatening.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 12-year-old juvenile is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot, according to police. The Decatur Police Department reports officers responded to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in reference to a 12-year-old juvenile with an apparent gun shot wound. After further investigation detectives determined the...
Comments / 0