Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega prediction Sat., 7/16: Don't miss this expert's UFC Fight Night lock

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is upon us tomorrow afternoon. Handicapper Lightning Locks is here to predict and shares the best bet for the Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega main event fight.

UFC Fight Night Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

When:

July 16

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Where to Watch: ABC & ESPN+

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega Prediction

To close out the show this coming Saturday is a Mexican featherweight extravaganza, with Brian "T City" Ortega taking on the always game Yair "El Pantera" Rodriguez. You couldn't script a better matchup on paper, as these two warriors are going to absolutely scrap for their lives inside the Octagon, and we the viewing audience are given the honor of witnessing it all go down live on ABC of all places. For the uninitiated Yair is a karate Taekwondo phenom, utilizing a multitude of different kicks at range in order to neutralize his opponent and oftentimes winning in spectacular fashion because of them.

Brian Ortega had a choice, and that choice was to become the greatest submission threat the world has ever seen. Implementing a cascade of flying guillotines, triangles, and elbows, Ortega is never in a dull moment. Personally, even though both of these warriors are so bombastic in their bouts historically, I see the fight going the full 25 minutes in a banger-of-the-year contender.

Yair simply doesn't get finished by anything apart from a fluky doctor's stoppage, and Ortega is damn near infamous at this point for being the most durable human on planet Earth. Even though my heart leans tremendously on Yair pulling off the Cinderella upset and challenging Volkanovski for the title, there is also a very equal scenario that he gets outpointed once again and squanders the opportunity given to him on a silver platter. One thing is certain, however, death, taxes, and Yair over 2.5 are your best bet of the card.

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega Pick

BET - Yair Rodriguez over 2.5 -185 (Bet $185 to win $100)