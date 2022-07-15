ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homedale, ID

Homedale man hooks new Idaho catfish record

 3 days ago
HOMEDALE, Idaho — Jared Holt of Homedale has a knack for catching big fish. While fishing on the Snake River earlier this month, he hauled up a flathead catfish that measured 43 inches long -- just one inch longer than the previous record-holding fish caught in 2020, according to the Idaho...

