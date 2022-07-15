City of Albany names new cannabis committee members

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the appointees to the City of Albany Local Cannabis Legalization Advisory Committee on Friday. The Mayor’s Office received 50 applications from residents, businesses, and community organizations representing neighborhoods across Albany.

After a careful review of the applications and a competitive interview process, City officials have finalized their list of appointees. The committee will help solicit feedback, inform, and shape cannabis regulations at the municipal level including the time, place, and manner of adult-use retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, social equity, public education, and protection of community health and safety.

Members include:

Robert A. Anderson III

Saladin Amir

Susan Appe

Lydia Brassard

Nik Eames

Mildred Figueroa-Zabawski

Tabora Marcus

Judith Morgan Harris

Quinn Lee

Lee Kindlon, Esq.

Raziq Seabrook

Inspector John McGuire

Kayli McTague

Maelisa Rivera

Dr. Robert Wishnoff

Kaciem Swain

William Yager

The meeting schedule, location, public input sessions, and biographical information for the committee will be released in the coming weeks. Those interested in learning where smoking and vaping cannabis is currently permitted and where cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites are allowed can check out the interactive City of Albany Cannabis Consumption map online.