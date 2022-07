Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man with Medical Condition that May Impair His Judgment. Louisiana – On July 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux. He was last seen at his residence on Robeline Provencal Road in Provencal, Louisiana, on July 16, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. His wife discovered him missing this morning. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO