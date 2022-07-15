Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves prediction Fri., 7/15: Can Dansby Swanson and Atlanta make Patrick Corbin sweat?

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

We are backing a team I love to support, against a pitcher I love to fade, it’s beautiful! The Nationals are on a 7-game losing streak. Will the Braves continue to roll? Here's my Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves prediction and pick.

Nationals vs. Braves Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 pm ET

7:05 pm ET Where to Watch: MLB.TV

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

1u - Patrick Corbin Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140) (Bet $140 to win $100)

This bet is a masterpiece, this market is too tricky to go over 1 unit, but boy, do I love this one. Let's give you a stat you’ll love off of the rip. Corbin has allowed 6+ hits in 10 of his last 11 games. The man only prevented the Pirates from getting 6+ hits, and they only hit .220 against lefties, so it makes sense. The Braves are a much different story, they hit .255 against lefties and with power.

Patrick Corbin just faced these Braves bats, and he allowed 8 hits! Corbin is more likely to have a similar result than somehow pitch a gem. The only teams Corbin has successfully held under this number throughout the season are the Pirates, Marlins, and Mets. All three of those teams hit righties better. The Braves definitely hit lefties better. This number should certainly be 6.5 in my eyes, but what do I know?

I’ll keep this one short and sweet because it’s just a hits allowed prop, the number just feels off and the hit rate is insane. Corbin is better at home than on the road, but that’s not saying much. The guy isn’t great anywhere. Braves have respected our cash time and time again, fading Corbin has worked time and time again. This is like introducing two good friends of yours together who don’t know each other that well, but you know it will work out. In this case, we get to make some money, though. Let's roll!