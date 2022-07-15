York County Burglar Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal crash. It happened at 6:10 p.m. July 15 on Route 222 South at Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township. A 33-year-old woman from Millersville was operating a vehicle southbound on Route 222. The vehicle struck a passenger vehicle with one male occupant. When police arrived, the woman was unconscious. The driver of the second vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries. An off-duty paramedic was on the scene when police arrived and were already attempting life-saving measures on the woman. Rescuers were ultimately unsuccessful. The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO