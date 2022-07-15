Local golf league results (July 12-14)
Currie Women's Golf Association 9-Hole League July 12 Play of the Day: Blind Partners Championship Flight First Place - Peg Conlee/Sue...www.ourmidland.com
Currie Women's Golf Association 9-Hole League July 12 Play of the Day: Blind Partners Championship Flight First Place - Peg Conlee/Sue...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 0