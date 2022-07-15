ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:. Rescue workers dig through debris, a day after Russian missiles tore through Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, killing at least 23 people. Russia claims the strikes -- hundreds of kilometres from the front lines -- had targeted a meeting of...

nationalinterest.org

Why Vladimir Putin Won’t Retreat on Ukraine

Russian grand strategy has historically driven Russia to view territorial expansion as its preferred security policy. Russia’s war in Ukraine has deep historical roots. Building on his previous assertion that Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Russians are “one people”, and his February declaration that a “special military operation” was necessary to demilitarize Ukraine and protect the people of Ukraine’s Donbass region, Russian president Vladimir Putin likened himself to Peter the Great and the war in Ukraine to Russia’s conquest of the Baltic from Sweden. In a June 10 speech commemorating the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter the Great, Putin emphasized that Russia’s first emperor took nothing from Sweden but rather had returned territory to Russia. Noting that no European country recognized Russia’s claim before Peter’s conquest, Putin stated that Russia’s mission in Ukraine was “to restore and to strengthen” its state sovereignty by reincorporating historical territory.
TIME

Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next

The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
International Business Times

Russia Accused Of Shelling From Captured Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons including "missile systems" and shell the surrounding areas in Ukraine, an official with Kyiv's nuclear agency said Friday, while nearly the entire country was placed on air raid alert. The president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom...
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson

A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
