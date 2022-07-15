ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WNBA reportedly gives Diana Taurasi a flagrant foul 2 for kicking Sylvia Fowles

By Chris Cwik
New York Liberty v Phoenix Mercury PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 07: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury looks to the bench during the second half of the WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center on July 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Liberty 84-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi could be facing a suspension after kicking Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles during Tuesday's game. The WNBA reportedly assessed Taurasi with a flagrant foul 2 for her actions, according to Meredith Cash of Business Insider.

The incident occurred in double overtime. With under a minute to play and the Mercury trailing by nine points, Taurasi drove the lane and pulled up for a jump shot. As Taurasi released the ball, she kicked Fowles in the groin.

Taurasi was assessed with a personal take foul at the time. Commentators thought Taurasi's actions were intentional. The Lynx went on to win the contest 118-107.

Taurasi and Fowles are familiar with each other, and have played together on Team USA. Taurasi even placed a gold medal on Fowles following the team's win at the 2020 Olympics.

After a review, the WNBA reportedly agreed. Taurasi now faces a fine and/or a suspension for kicking Fowles. The WNBA has not officially announced the change, or Taurasi's punishment.

Taurasi, 40, is averaging 16.4 points and 4 assists per game. The Mercury are a disappointing 11-15 on the season, though are playing without Brittney Griner, who is still detained in Russia.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba-reportedly-gives-diana-taurasi-a-flagrant-foul-2-for-kicking-sylvia-fowles-163141335.html

