Huntington, WV

Huntington to appeal decision in opioid lawsuit

By Mark Curtis, Bailey Brautigan, Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with the City of Huntington say the city is planning to appeal the outcome of the opioid lawsuit against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berge and McKesson.

On Monday, July 4, the court reached the decision that Huntington and Cabell County would not receive the billions of dollars they sought from the three major drug distributors.

Both the city and county have sued Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berge and McKesson — alleging they dumped millions of opioid pills in West Virginia.

Decision reached in major Huntington opioid lawsuit

“Well, I haven’t had the chance to go over the entire document. But we are extremely disappointed for the City of Huntington who has undergone so much devastation because of these opioids,” said Rusty Webb, attorney for Huntington, Cabell County, at the time of the ruling.

Some 81 million pain pills were sent to Cabell County from 2006 to 2014. The lawsuit accused the drug distributors of creating a public nuisance with the onslaught and ignoring signs that the area was ravaged by addiction.

The plaintiffs were seeking more than $2.5 billion that would go toward abatement efforts. The goal of the 15-year abatement plan would be to reduce overdoses, overdose deaths and the number of people with opioid use disorder.

The case was tried in Federal Court in Charleston and alleges that the drugmakers flooded West Virginia with millions of pills, leading to the opioid epidemic.

On Mar. 30, 2022, Federal Judge David Faber threw out a motion by the pharmaceutical companies for a “direct verdict” which could essentially dismiss the case in their favor.

