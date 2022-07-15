School bus driver shortage means route changes in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Online enrollment is underway for students and families in the Raytown C-2 School District.

There is one change in the district for the 2022-2023 school year that has some parents concerned.

Due to a shortage of drivers, the Board of Education voted to change the number of students eligible to ride the district’s buses to and from schools during the upcoming school year.

The board voted to only bus elementary school students who live at least a mile away from their school. In previous years, the district provided transportation to students who lived a half-mile from schools.

Older students will also be impacted. Students in middle and high schools will only be picked up by a school bus if they live at least 1.5 miles away from schools.

The district’s transportation director said it canceled an average of 11 bus routes a month during the last school year. In a letter to the Raytown Superintendent, he said the change in bus routes would lower the risk of routes being canceled during the coming school year.

A handful of parents said they are concerned about their children walking that far to school.

According to the district’s website, students who live closer than 1.5 miles from school may request to walk to the nearest established stop to ride the bus.

Parents wishing to make that request must call the district’s transportation office by phone. If the request is approved, the student will be added to the bus’ roster.

Raytown is short 14 drivers heading into the new school year. Anyone who is interested in applying can do so on the district’s website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.