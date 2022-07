Two Ocean County residents have been arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart in Stafford Township. Police said that it was their Drug Enforcement Unit who placed 30-year-old Brittany Koppenian of Lacey Township and 36-year-old Ryan Powell of Seaside Heights in custody after the pair was spotted shoplifting several electronic items from Walmart on Friday afternoon by hiding them in bags.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO