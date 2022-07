Dauphin County, PA — One thing we have yet to do this year is have a heat wave. That means three days in a row or more of 90+ degree temperatures. There is a good chance that we will hit the low 90s for three straight days during the middle of the week, and the 90s will likely hold through at least the weekend as well. The second half of July is trending hot in general, so be ready for what will be the hottest period of the Summer so far. Be sure to drink plenty of water this week and to stay hydrated!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO