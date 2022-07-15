Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 review

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO