Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 review

By Christian Guyton
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-gen components and a new, bigger primary display make this the best Zephyrus Duo model yet, with great performance and a vibrant pair of screens plus some of the best speakers we’ve seen in a gaming laptop. $3,499. (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab)...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola offers first look at Razr 3, launching as Motorola Razr 2022

Lenovo and Motorola continue their teaser campaign in the lead-up to the launch of the latter's next foldable smartphone. As we have discussed previously, Motorola has hinted on Weibo that a next-generation Razr is close to release, likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Incidentally, the same device has leaked several times, mainly thanks to Evan Blass.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Today’s Dell XPS laptop deal cuts $550 off the price tag

In case you haven’t had a chance to check out our best touchscreen laptop deals, may we take a moment to introduce you to the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally priced at $1,700, Dell is currently offering this lightweight laptop at the incredible discounted price of $1,150, giving a total savings of $550. At this lower price, you don’t want to miss bringing this laptop home and allowing it totally change your workflow and your life.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Maingear Turbo review

The Maingear Turbo is an outstanding gaming PC with fantastic style and customization that can actually be affordable, but it is still a custom-built PC, so the best configuration options are going to be very expensive. Oh, and if you have a cat, you'll be in a battle of constant vigilance to keep her off it since the radiator at the top gets pretty toasty.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Intel 10th-gen Core i3 hits an all-time low price of $68

In brief: Amazon's Prime Day is over, but one deal still available right now is a historically low price on a quad-core Comet Lake. Other budget processors, including more recent Core i3s, also still have good prices, presenting an opportunity for anyone planning to build a low-cost PC this year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD, Nvidia, and Intel all get rumored next-gen release dates

The next few months are undoubtedly going to be an exciting time in the PC hardware arena. With three of the market’s biggest brands — Intel, AMD, and Nvidia — all set to release the next generations of graphics cards and processors, we’re about to witness a real battle of the titans.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

I’m never buying another Samsung phone, but you still should

Samsung has broken my heart. I’ve owned three of the company’s smartphones over the years – and tried out many more – and I’ve long raved about them. While I have issues with the company's decision to offer different chipsets in different regions for the Galaxy S line, for the most part I consider their best phones to be the best phones, period.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Oppo Pad Air launched alongside the Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India

Oppo has finally entered the tablet PC market in India with the launch of the Oppo Pad Air. The budget tablet from the Chinese company aims to compete with other devices from competing brands like Lenovo, Motorola and Realme. The company also announced the updated Enco X2 premium TWS earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Corsair's iCue and Elgato software is getting this key feature from Nvidia

Nvidia announced that Corsair will integrate the former’s Broadcast app into its iCue and Elgato software this week, including the Elgato Wave Link and Elgato Camera Hub. In order to take advantage of this new integration, according to the official Nvidia (opens in new tab) blog post, you’ll need a compatible headset, microphone or camera, and an Nvidia RTX GPU. The Corsair integrations of the app mean you won't need to run the app, instead simply enabling the features from the software itself when using a Corsair headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

OpenShot 2.6.1 review

OpenShot is a free video editor that mostly goes from strength to strength with each new release. The interface is extremely flexible, and the new tools mostly add useful features. There are still some confusing elements though and puzzling ways of doing things. Pros. +. Multi-platform. +. Free. +. Improved...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

PS5 lawsuit claims Sony knowingly hid a major defect in the console

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit regarding a game-crashing PS5 defect. But do the accusations hold any weight?. Plaintiff Christina Trejo of Illinois filed the lawsuit after discovering the PS5 was prone to shutting down entirely during gameplay. The court documentation (opens in new tab) states that the defect "affects users’ ability to play video games and compromises the primary function and overall usage of the PS5."
VIDEO GAMES

