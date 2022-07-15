ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft skins: how to add a new skin

By Philip Palmer
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wanted to change up your Minecraft skins? While the default looks of Steve and Alex are fine, sometimes you want something new and unusual to better express yourself. The wonderful world of Minecraft is packed with creative opportunity. While you can craft yourself the castle of...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
PC Gamer

Apex Legends characters are VTubers now

Apex Legends developer Respawn has released three new VTuber avatars based on the game's characters, free to download and use here (opens in new tab). The term VTubers comes from 'Virtual Youtuber' and is a catch-all term for a wide range of digital avatars of wildly different styles and functionality that creators use as their presence while streaming or in creating videos.
GamesRadar

A Plague Tale: Requiem utilizes new-gen tech for "hundreds of thousands of rats"

A Plague Tale: Requiem's director has revealed how it's taking advantage of new-gen tech through leaving last-gen consoles behind. Speaking to Edge Magazine in its latest issue (opens in new tab), A Plague Tale: Requiem director Kevin Choteau pulls back the curtain on some new technical details for the sequel. The sequel is a new-gen console exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and Choteau reveals this has really helped overhaul character models and have their finer details stand out.
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Review

Alright, let’s do this one more time: you are a hunter, and monsters are threatening your adorable little town. You’re given a quest list full of creatures to track down and turn into funny hats, and you’ll do just that until the townsfolk are safe, your build is optimized, and your outfit is as fly as your wirebugs. If you played Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion, or pretty much any of Monster Hunter’s major re-releases before it, then Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is going to be a very familiar Palamute ride through the park. It’s a formulaic DLC full of exciting new foes and a couple cool new locales – and even though it doesn’t really have a ton of interesting surprises of its own, the quality of those additions reinforces just how fun that formula can be.
The Game Haus

Is Dragonball Z Coming To Fortnite?

Fortnite has shown the gaming community that they’re no strangers when it comes to collaborations and crossovers. The possibility of gamers’ favorite anime making an appearance in the title became a reality. It all started with the inclusion of characters from the anime Naruto. Now there are rumors of Dragonball Z coming to Fortnite.
DBLTAP

Multiple Ubisoft Games to be Delisted From Steam

A number of Ubisoft games have been updated on Steam with a new notice informing players that they will be delisted from Sept. 1. Previously it was announced that Ubisoft would be ending online services for a number of their older games which, in some cases, prevents PC players from accessing DLC. For a game like Space Junkies, Ubisoft's multiplayer-only title, this game will be entirely unplayable from Sept. 1, 2022.
TechRadar

I sent an entire army of Roach clones to die in the new Witcher roguelike

It’s been a week since CD Projekt Red’s compulsive Witcher deckbuilder, Gwent: Rogue Mage, launched on PC and mobile platforms. I’ve been playing it on every toilet break, in every sandwich shop queue, and have quickly fallen into some familiar strategic patterns. I’ve learned, for instance, the...
Gamespot

Apex Legends Gets New Seer Lore, And Now The Community Is Out For Blood

After teasing it within Apex Legends for weeks, Respawn has finally deemed fit to deliver us some more lore for Seer with a new animated short. Though the lore is delicious, it's come at the cost of mental and emotional damage being dealt to one of Apex Legends' most beloved characters, and now the community is up in arms, asking for the blood of a reporter.
HackerNoon

Best Games Like Wordle

There are numerous great variations of Wordle and games inspired by its structure. Including such names as Quordle, Waffle, Nerdle, Knotwords, Heardle, Framed, Box Office Game and Actorle the landscape for new challenges is expanding daily. Wordle is a word game that hardly needs an introduction as throughout the middle...
Ars Technica

EA pulls a “reverse Ubisoft,” makes some old BioWare DLC free

Single-player downloadable content for the PC versions of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 will be available for free going forward. The change—which EA is announcing via apparent emails to some Origin users—comes alongside the pending shutdown of the BioWare Points digital currency system.
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles

The recent Steam Next Fest reminded us that there are a lot of great games on PC that you may not find on consoles anytime soon, so we’re giving these games a highlight during this month’s version of our Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles for the month of July. Here […] The post Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TechRadar

Why pay for Snapchat on PC, when you can get Discord for free?

Snapchat, the long-time mobile-exclusive messaging app has finally launched a PC version called Snapchat for Web. However, it has one major flaw compared to Discord and other desktop-based messaging applications – you have to pay to use it right now. Just like the mobile original, Snapchat for Web will...
TechRadar

The Maingear Pro workstation is guaranteed to turn heads and empty wallets

Maingear, known for its high-quality gaming PC builds like the Maingear Turbo announced a move into high-end content creation workstations: the Maingear Pro series. According to Maingear, there will be three different versions of its new workstation PC: Pro WS (mid-tower), Pro WS Max (full-tower), and Pro RS (vertical or horizontal rack unit). Each one is packing up to an AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU, which is made for heavy-duty industry work. As with previous workstations, the Pro is custom-built and as stated by the company is meant for 4K/8K video production, 2D and 3D mechanical CAD software, 3D animation and effects, rendering, and data science.
