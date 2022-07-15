Much-anticipated overpass opens in Apollo Beach to lessen traffic headaches

It has been years in the making, but now drivers in Apollo Beach have a new way to get to U.S. 301 and avoid congestion on busy Big Bend Road. The new Apollo Beach flyover opened to traffic this weekend, and it connects Apollo Beach with U.S. 301. The new...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority is looking at creating a regional rapid transit line along US-19 through Pasco and Pinellas counties. Business leaders say the route stretching from SR-52 to the Gateway Area in Pinellas County would connect people to anywhere from 26,000 to 52,000 jobs. The idea is if you improve the frequency of a reliable metro bus service, more people needing transportation would use it.
'The sports complex would provide an economic shot in the arm for Largo.'. Largo may soon be getting a new sports complex that would include Pinellas County’s largest pickleball facility and its first MetroLagoon. If Largo voters approve a November referendum, the City of Largo will be authorized to sell the land for a new project called the Mid-Pinellas Sports Complex.
TAMPA, Fla. — It would be wise to keep those umbrellas close each day because we are officially in the heart of west-central Florida's rainy season!. This time of year, abundant atmospheric moisture, instability, and colliding sea breezes lead to erupting thunderstorms and heavy downpours almost daily. While this...
HUDSON, Fla. - Glenn and Shelly Pollack have been re-purposing antiques, metal, and wood for the last six years, making unique pieces of furniture and art to display in their Pasco County home and in their rental property. Occasionally, they'll sell an item or two, to clear out some space...
This week, law enforcement from across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are all teaming up for operation Southern Slowdown. Officials say of the more than 15,000 warnings and citations issued between Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties between 2019 and 2021, more than half were for speeding.
It's a fraud scheme that could have cost Pasco County about $1 million. Scammers mailed hundreds of fake government checks to residents, hoping to trick them into cashing them and sending the criminals money.
It was Saturday night July 2, 2022, and my wife and I were attending a small family birthday party, when my cell phone turned to be the object of everyone’s attention. (We all know how that can be.) So, I decided to take the call, and it turned out to be of some family importance.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a house fire late Saturday night that left the kitchen in ruins, according to a release. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it got a call from a homeowner said that his house on Villarreal de Avila was full of smoke when he came back home.
(WFLA) — Four people were killed Sunday when two single-engine airplanes collided with each other at the North Las Vegas Airport, according to reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Piper PA-46, registered in Tampa, collided with a Cessna 172, also a single-engine plane, while preparing to land, Nexstar’s KLAS reported.
PINELLAS COUNTY — Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are now using a new system that changes the way they respond to 911 calls, and the sheriff says it's a game-changer. What You Need To Know. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says new software has already exponentially cut...
(STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline is now $4.57 per gallon, down more than 40 cents from one month ago, according to AAA data published Friday. Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices. White House officials told reporters on July 12 that retail prices could drop by 50 cents per gallon over the next several weeks.
Miami developer The Related Group has spent $55.5 million on property near downtown Tampa and plans to a build mixed-used development on the site. The project, which comes with $8 million for the expansion of the city’s Riverwalk, will include luxury market rate apartments and condominiums as well as student housing and retail. The property will also come with 10 boat slips and a helistop.
A Pinellas County woman has dedicated two decades to caring for animals in need. For about three to four hours a day, split up before and after work, she cares for about 250 cats. On a hot and steamy July morning, Kim Kryza is up early and ready to feed...
Saying no to indulgent sweet treats is an exceptionally difficult task. Even when you are on a diet, aiming to shed those extra pounds, chocolates can melt your heart and make you call it a cheat day!. Luckily, there are many popular chocolate shops in St. Petersburg - right in...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are still without power Friday morning after strong storms rolled through the area Thursday night. Some neighbors even experienced lightning strikes that set two homes on fire. One in Valrico, and another home in South Tampa. As of...
