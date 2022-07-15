ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Beach, FL

Much-anticipated overpass opens in Apollo Beach to lessen traffic headaches

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hillsborough County, the Paseo Al Mar Boulevard...

10NEWS

Up to Speed: Leaders propose a rapid transit line to connect Pinellas and Pasco counties

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority is looking at creating a regional rapid transit line along US-19 through Pasco and Pinellas counties. Business leaders say the route stretching from SR-52 to the Gateway Area in Pinellas County would connect people to anywhere from 26,000 to 52,000 jobs. The idea is if you improve the frequency of a reliable metro bus service, more people needing transportation would use it.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Fire up the pickleball; Largo may soon see new Mid-Pinellas Sports Complex

'The sports complex would provide an economic shot in the arm for Largo.'. Largo may soon be getting a new sports complex that would include Pinellas County’s largest pickleball facility and its first MetroLagoon. If Largo voters approve a November referendum, the City of Largo will be authorized to sell the land for a new project called the Mid-Pinellas Sports Complex.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rainfall check-in: How are we doing this summer around Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. — It would be wise to keep those umbrellas close each day because we are officially in the heart of west-central Florida's rainy season!. This time of year, abundant atmospheric moisture, instability, and colliding sea breezes lead to erupting thunderstorms and heavy downpours almost daily. While this...
TAMPA, FL
Operation Southern Slowdown aimed at combatting speeding

This week, law enforcement from across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are all teaming up for operation Southern Slowdown. Officials say of the more than 15,000 warnings and citations issued between Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties between 2019 and 2021, more than half were for speeding.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
A magical landmark for Hernando County

It was Saturday night July 2, 2022, and my wife and I were attending a small family birthday party, when my cell phone turned to be the object of everyone’s attention. (We all know how that can be.) So, I decided to take the call, and it turned out to be of some family importance.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

4 dead after plane registered in Tampa crashes at Vegas airport, report says

(WFLA) — Four people were killed Sunday when two single-engine airplanes collided with each other at the North Las Vegas Airport, according to reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Piper PA-46, registered in Tampa, collided with a Cessna 172, also a single-engine plane, while preparing to land, Nexstar’s KLAS reported.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

'Live 911' slashes Pinellas County deputy response times

PINELLAS COUNTY — Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are now using a new system that changes the way they respond to 911 calls, and the sheriff says it's a game-changer. What You Need To Know. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says new software has already exponentially cut...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week

(STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline is now $4.57 per gallon, down more than 40 cents from one month ago, according to AAA data published Friday. Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices. White House officials told reporters on July 12 that retail prices could drop by 50 cents per gallon over the next several weeks.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami developer spends $55 million on Tampa property

Miami developer The Related Group has spent $55.5 million on property near downtown Tampa and plans to a build mixed-used development on the site. The project, which comes with $8 million for the expansion of the city’s Riverwalk, will include luxury market rate apartments and condominiums as well as student housing and retail. The property will also come with 10 boat slips and a helistop.
TAMPA, FL

