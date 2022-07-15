ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida trucker gets 55 years for partner’s Indiana slaying

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Florida truck driver has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally stabbing his driving partner while the man was behind the wheel of their truck along an eastern Indiana highway.

Fifty-year-old Pavel Nery-Gonzalez rested his head in his hands Wednesday as a Wayne County judge sentenced him in the August 2019 killing of Angel Cruz, who died at an Ohio hospital after being stabbed in the neck and shoulder area.

The Palladium-Item reports a jury convicted Nery-Gonzalez in May of murder. The fatal stabbing occurred as the Miami, Florida, men were hauling produce from California to New York for a Florida trucking company.

