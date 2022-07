Confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to MSDH have continued to increase. Lafayette County has been recently flagged as “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19. The county had 127 COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 14 and has experienced a rate of 235.10 infections per 100,000 people in the past week. No COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in this period.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO