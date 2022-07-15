ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles' Eros returns to comics in AXE: Starfox #1 one-shot

By Samantha Puc
 3 days ago

Marvel's upcoming AXE: Judgment Day event will recruit a fan-favorite character for a one-shot this fall – and his name will even be in the title.

As reported by ComicBook.com , AXE: Starfox #1 will feature Thanos' brother, Eros , who made his MCU debut in 2021's Eternals during the mid-credits scene where he was portrayed by Harry Styles.

The last time we saw Eros in comics was in 2019's Guardians of the Galaxy arc 'The Final Gauntlet,' when he accidentally brought Thanos back to life and died in the process. The Eternals have ways around death, though, and Eros' demise clearly didn't stick.

Now he's back, and boozier than ever – after all, if it's Judgment Day, who cares about the consequences of their actions? Certainly not Eros.

AXE: Starfox #1 is written by Kieron Gillen, who's spearheading the Judgment Day event, and illustrated by Daniele Di Nicuolo, with cover art by Di Nicuolo, Kevin Wada, and Chrissie Zullo.

Check out a cover gallery below.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhbOO_0ggzyidM00

A.X.E.: Starfox #1 main cover by Daniele Di Nicuolo (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHCsN_0ggzyidM00

A.X.E.: Starfox #1 variant by Kevin Wada (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xj8V_0ggzyidM00

A.X.E.: Starfox #1 variant by Chrissie Zullo (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was 'What about Eros?'" Gillen tells ComicBook.com.

"I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no-one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through," Gillen continues. "Anyway: as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"

AXE: Starfox #1 will be available October 5.

Here's how Celestial vomit bring could bring mutants and the X-Men to the MCU .

