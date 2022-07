The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.

