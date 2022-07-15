ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Local firefighters extinguish large house fire, no injuries reported

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVZKv_0ggzy6N700

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Victoria Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 200 block of Pebble Brook.

When firefighters arrived, they witnessed heavy fire coming from the attic. The fire had burned through the attic and part of the roof of the residence.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the house without any injury. Firefighters also saved two pets from the house fire.

First responders extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

“It was a very difficult extinguishment due to the fire being in the attic and it being such a large home,” said Victoria Fire Department Fire Chief Robert T. Fox.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Firefighters rescue several pets from house fire

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, right before 8 a.m., Victoria firefighters responded to a house fire at 1807 Hand Road in Victoria. According to Victoria Fire Department Operations Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy fires blowing out of the windows and doors of the house. They worked to extinguish the fire and contained it.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

BPD officer shoots, kills man

One man is dead and a Beeville Police Department lieutenant is on paid leave as a result of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, July 6, at the Oyo Hotel on Beeville’s north side. Jerry Lee Esparza, 38, was killed during the incident after he charged a marked BPD cruiser in...
BEEVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four K-9 team handlers, K-9 partners complete intensive trainings

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team handlers completed a week of long, intensive trainings. VCSO deputies and their K-9 partners received advanced instruction in the following:. obedience,. handler skills,. tracking,. fugitive apprehension,. narcotics detection. and problem-solving. A Master K-9 handlers and trainer from Lexington,...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Extinguishment#Firefighters#House Fire#Accident#Victoria Fire Department#Rewritten#Android#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
Gonzales Inquirer

Business owner recuperating at home; assailant identified

The owner of a Gonzales auto paint and body shop is recovering at home after he was shot by an associate Wednesday afternoon, GCSO deputies said. Meanwhile, his alleged assailant, identified as Anthony Michael Benitez, 49, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault of a date, family member or member of household with a weapon, a first-degree felony; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; or deadly conduct discharge of firearm, a third-degree felony. Benitez remains in custody at the Gonzales County Jail in lieu of bond.
GONZALES, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Pet of The Week for Friday Night 7-15-22

Friday’s Pet of the Week is a super kind and beautiful boy named Loki. He is a one and a half year old black, brown and white 35 pound terrier mix, puppy doggy. He was with his foster family for one week after being found playing in traffic on Navarro. You can visit Loki at Animal Control at their location at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. You can also call them their number is 361-578-3564. For more information on Loki, then go to the Animal Control Victoria website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org as well as their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/PetAdoptionsofCuero/
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Grass fire in Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY, TEXAS- A grass fire between the nine-teen thousand block of FM 530 between Vienna and Speaks was reported today. The large fire burned about 30 acres. Putting out the fire was a team effort with help from Hallettsville volunteer Fire Department and Jackson County Emergency Services. Garwood and Ganado Fire Departments also stopped to help.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Driver evades arrest in possible stolen truck near Ganado

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A driver in a possible stolen truck evaded arrest after running through multiple fences on a large ranch near Ganado, Texas. On Monday, at approximately 11:18 p.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a vehicle without a front license plate traveling southbound on Highway 59, near Ganado. The deputy pulled in behind the vehicle and checked the rear license plate, which came back to a different truck.
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Pride 2022 is set for July 23 at DeLeon Plaza

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Pride plans to celebrate Saturday, July 23 in downtown Victoria at DeLeon Plaza. Be Well Victoria was one of several organizations to donate funds to the event. On June 23 the Be Well Victoria coalition approved providing $500 to support the pride event. A private donor will reimburse the money after Victoria Pride was asked not to use the Be Well Victoria logo on its promotions. It’s too late though the flyer was shared numerous times on social media and the T-shirts and banners are made and ready to go.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Rotary Club recognizes individuals for service contributions

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, July 5, the Victoria Rotary Club recognized several individuals who have exhibited significant service contributions to the Victoria community over the past several years. 2021-2022 Club President Linda Caldwell, awarded the individuals with Paul Harris Fellow recognitions. The individual Rotary Club determines who receives...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy