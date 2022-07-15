Local firefighters extinguish large house fire, no injuries reported

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Victoria Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 200 block of Pebble Brook.

When firefighters arrived, they witnessed heavy fire coming from the attic. The fire had burned through the attic and part of the roof of the residence.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the house without any injury. Firefighters also saved two pets from the house fire.

First responders extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

“It was a very difficult extinguishment due to the fire being in the attic and it being such a large home,” said Victoria Fire Department Fire Chief Robert T. Fox.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

