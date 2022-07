A record high temperature was set at Los Angeles International Airport, the National Weather Service reported Monday. It was 85 at LAX on Sunday, tying a record set in 2006. The Southland will continue to experience high temperatures over the next few days, with elevated fire conditions through early this week and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and parts of eastern Los Angeles County through Monday evening, forecasters said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO