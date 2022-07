An Xbox Series X action RPG that was supposed to release on July 12, but it was delayed at the last minute. And when we say the last minute, we mean the last minute, as the game was literally delayed on July 11, one day before release. The game in question is Hellpoint, which was supposed to release on July 12 not just on Xbox Series X/S, but PS5 as well. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans, the game is currently playable on PS5 because this version did not get delayed. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will need to wait "one to two weeks." So what's gone wrong? Well according to developer Cradle Games it ran into so technical specificities of the platform.

