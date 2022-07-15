UPDATE: Deputies say no indication of foul play after body left at Stillwater emergency room

UPDATE: Payne County Sheriff’s Office officials say there is no indication foul play is connected to a woman who was found dead at a Stillwater emergency room entrance.

The body was left at the entrance of the Stillwater Medical Center Emergency Room at 10:06 a.m. Friday.

Medical staff told deputies the person was deceased at the time she was left at the ER’s entrance.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined this person had been suffering from pre-existing medical conditions,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Juveniles left the woman at the entrance, and then left the hospital to pick up another family member and return, according to officials.

“There is no indication of any foul play,” officials said.

The case remains under investigation and is pending review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The woman’s name is not yet being released.

Original Story

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center emergency room Friday morning.

Officers were called to the hospital just after 10 a.m. Friday for a deceased female dropped off by three people in a dark-colored SUV.

After that call went out, a parking officer noticed a dark-colored SUV driving northbound on Jardot Road near 6th St. at a high rate of speed.

That officer followed the vehicle from a distance and notified other authorities in the area.

Police were able to get that vehicle stopped at Airport Rd. and Marine Dr. a short time later.

The three people in that vehicle were taken in for questioning.

No other information is available at this time.

If you have information in regards to this case, call the Stillwater Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.