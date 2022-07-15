ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Like LeBron: Melo & Son? Knicks Ex Anthony Addresses the Future

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
Does Anthony foresee a family dynasty?

If/when his son Kiyan makes his NBA debut, Carmelo Anthony plans to be in the building ... as a fan, that is.

The former New York Knicks and Syracuse star addressed a hypothetical future where he could appear on NBA hardwood alongside his son, who is currently starring as a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School. Situated in Queens, Christ the King has opened the careers of several renowned basketball stars, including Sue Bird, Tina Charles, and Lamar Odom.

Questioned by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth while he took in a Las Vegas Summer League game between Houston and San Antonio's prospects, Anthony had a blunt, direct response to the idea of suiting up alongside his son.

“No, I do not (think it'll happen),” Anthony said. “I think it’ll be time for me to pass him the torch, I’d just rather pass him the torch when that time comes.”

Anthony's reply strongly differs from his close friend and fellow Laker/2003 draftee LeBron James, who has hinted that he wishes to end his NBA career by playing alongside his son LeBron Jr. (a.k.a "Bronny"), who is set to enter his senior year at Sierra Canyon (CA). Though each is set to enter his 20th NBA season, James' relative youth (one year young than Anthony) and Bronny's looming professional entry (some expect him to declare for the 2024 draft) make his familial desires more realistic.

Set to complete his second decade of NBA service, the 38-year-old Anthony remains a free agent after playing last season on a single-year deal with Los Angeles. Though the season (which included his nomination for the NBA's 75th anniversary team) was memorable from a historic perspective, Anthony averaged a career-worst 13.3 points per game in what was primarily a role off the bench. Speculation has surfaced that the Knicks would entertain a reunion , as Christ the King sits a mere seven miles from their Madison Square Garden home.

