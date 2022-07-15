ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New suicide prevention line launches Saturday

By Courtney Anderson
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new three-digital call code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

University of Memphis’ $25M grant will benefit 21 counties in West TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis received a $25 million Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services for their proposal to enable families to achieve ambitious outcomes. The Grant for its Growing Relational and Generational Wealth for West Tennessee Households proposal was one...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More and more Memphians fall victim to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hundreds of Memphis residents have been admitted to hospitals due to the extreme heat this summer. Several hospitals in the area have reported many patients with heat-related illnesses. Baptist Memphis reported six heat-related patients last week. Baptist Collierville reported three cases since June 16. Baptist Tipton admitted three heat-related patients and Baptist […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished

22-year-old Ricarda Tillman-Lockett was born on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, South Dakota, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee after she turned eighteen. Her mother describes Ricarda as "the life of the party," Uncovered reports. She is described as a loving and fun individual who could always make everyone laugh. Ricarda met and married Lou Lockett, and the couple had a son, Donell. In January 2007, Ricarda and Lou were involved in a domestic violence situation, and the police went to their house. Ricarda told the officers that Lou shoved and choked her, Action News 5 reports. Ricarda and their 11-month-old son moved out of the home and went to stay at a domestic violence shelter for abused women.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

State suspends license of Memphis health care facility after investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis health care facility’s license has been suspended after an investigation by the state’s health department. At Loving Arms of Memphis, their mission statement says they “enrich the aging experience by providing opportunities for active, engaged, and purposeful living.” However, a new report from the state reveals they have not lived […]
WREG

Potential mass shooter cites mental health issues in not guilty plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The man who told Memphis police he wanted to shoot “as many people as he could just like on TV” appeared in court on Monday morning. Elijah Hyman was in court facing thirty counts of attempted murder and other charges after he admitted he was planning to shoot concert-goers as they left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention
desotocountynews.com

Horn Lake to hold National Night Out kickoff

National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that helps promote a strong police department-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make the city and neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Neighborhoods across Horn Lake will gather at Latimer Lakes Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July...
HORN LAKE, MS
localmemphis.com

LIST: Here's when school starts for your child in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The end of summer vacation is quickly approaching and parents are preparing to send their kids back to school. Here's when each Mid-South school district starts classes. Arkansas. Crittenden County. Earle School District: August 15. Marion School District: July 25. West Memphis School District: August 22.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis-born corrections officer killed in Indiana drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Pastor Lamont Harris’ daughter, Rhema, was in the process of becoming a police officer when she was killed in a drive-by shooting. “She would have been a great officer because she loved people,” Pastor Harris said. It happened last month in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The Sheriff called it another senseless […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WREG

Fire reported at South Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a South Memphis apartment Sunday evening. The fire department responded to an apartment fire on South Orleans Street near St. Paul Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The fire department has not said if anyone was injured or what caused the fire. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bigger utiliy bills are hitting mailboxes across Shelby County and wallets too. Some MLGW customers say soaring electric bills are leaving some people struggling to pay. “Being on retirement or Social Security only, it really affects some of the activities a retired person should be able...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Geese removed from Cordova community, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some people in Cordova are fearing the worst after dozens upon dozens of Canadian geese were removed from their community. Millie Tyler spent time with a beloved goose named Baby and the dozens of other geese and goslings along a lake in the Riverwood subdivision where she lives. “These were very intelligent animals. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | When schools open, look for more chaos and confusion than usual thanks to vouchers | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just over three weeks, classes will resume in the Memphis-Shelby County School District as well as other local municipal districts. That means several hectic days which always happen at the start of classes. But now a new ball of confusion is being added with the start of the state’s private school voucher program that has been on hold for more than two years.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in Whitehaven leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane after 4 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspects were three males in a 4-door hatchback. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy