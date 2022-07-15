DeSantis raises controversial issues, gets applause from supportive Moms for Liberty crowd

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO