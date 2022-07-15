ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

DeSantis raises controversial issues, gets applause from supportive Moms for Liberty crowd

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated his takes on hot-button issues in front of supporters, Friday morning. The governor — who’s running for reelection in November and is considered a potential...

cbs12.com

Comments / 2

 

WESH

Organizations call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Video- DeSantis addresses parental rights group

TAMPA- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the opening of the inaugural ‘Moms For Liberty’ summit, which aims to steer the direction of local school boards around the state. Attendees cheered DeSantis when he recounted his decision to reopen Florida schools for in-person learning as the COVID pandemic...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

In Winners and Losers, we salute Mary McLeod Bethune, but Erick Aguilar gets a standing boo. Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist ignored...
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Toby Hazlewood

Gavin Newsom Reveals His Motivation for Going After Gov. DeSantis: It Was Because of His Special Olympics Vaccine Threat

"He did something that tipped me very directly" says Newsom. Gov. DeSantis at Special Olympics BriefingTwitter of CaseyDeSantis. On July 16 Governor of California Gavin Newsom revealed what motivated him to run TV adverts in Florida in which he attacked Governor Ron DeSantis and made the assertion that "Freedom is under attack in Florida", and it wasn't primarily about offering Floridians a haven of freedom if they were to move to his state.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Pinellas to vote on new terms in ferry agreement

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have a decision to make July 19 concerning future support for the Cross Bay Ferry via an interlocal agreement with the city of St. Petersburg. Commissioners approved a request from County Administrator Barry Burton May 10 to terminate a deal with St. Petersburg, Tampa...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
FiveThirtyEight

Ron DeSantis Drew Florida An Extreme Gerrymander

Senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich breaks down how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through his gerrymandered map of Florida. The Everglades in Florida is home to all kinds of rare and dangerous species. The American alligator. The boa constrictor. And the deadliest creature of them all: the gerrymander!. When Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Florida woman dies in suspected gator attack

ENGELWOOD, FL- A southwest Florida woman was found dead in a pond near her home on Friday night, the victim of an apparent alligator attack. Sarasota county deputies say Rose Marie Wiegand was seen falling into the water at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Officials say two alligators...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Hundreds march in downtown Tampa to protest Moms For Liberty national summit

Today, hundreds of activists gathered in Downtown Tampa to protest the first-ever Moms for Liberty national summit. The right wing group has drawn ire from progressives for pushing their agenda in schools, which includes trying to limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom. In Florida, Moms For Liberty (MFL) has shown support for laws that seek to censor teachers in classrooms; legislation the group has championed include what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill and the "Stop WOKE.
TAMPA, FL

