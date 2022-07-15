ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Artifice Girl' Trailer and Poster Tease Franklin Ritch's AI Thriller

By Aidan King
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its premiere later this month at the Fantasia Film Festival, a teaser trailer and poster have been released for The Artifice Girl. The science fiction thriller tells the story of an advanced AI that is created to help combat online predators. It comes from writer and director Franklin Ritch...

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
'Dune: Part 2': Production Begins on Epic Sci-Fi Sequel

The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s visual masterpiece Dune has officially begun production. The movie’s official Twitter handle announced, “We’re rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun,” with a picture of the clapboard. Warner Bros. recently delayed the movie’s release date from October 20, 2023, to November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.
MOVIES
Lance Henriksen
'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: The Complete First Season receives a Blu-ray and DVD release on October 4. The Blu-ray version will also include a Digital Copy but for U.S. only. The release will include all 10 episodes and a heavy lineup of bonus features that discuss different aspects of the series with different production team guests. Currently, the digital version of the series can be purchased from all major retailers or streamed on HBO Max.
NBA
Hasbro Selfie Series Makes You Into Your Own Action Figure

Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.
ELECTRONICS
How ‘Ms. Marvel’ Sets Up ‘The Marvels’

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. With the end of its sixth episode, Ms. Marvel wraps up a storyline that feels both epic in scope and intimate at the same time. A young Pakistani girl living in Jersey City, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story as Marvel’s newest superhero is balanced with her life as a high schooler from an immigrant Middle Eastern family. Her journey into her new powers accompanies her journey learning about her family’s heritage, taking her across the world to Pakistan and even back in time to British Occupied India and the Indian Partition.
TV SERIES
Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
CELEBRITIES
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Breakdown: More Easter Eggs and Uncertainties

After years of speculations, a wilderness of wild theories, and an uncounted string of dubious “spoilers” in the intervening months, a full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally dropped and given audiences a more complete vision of the Second Age of Middle-earth than has ever been seen before. Part of the marketing strategy in the lead-up to the September release of the series seems to be a slow drip of interviews, articles, images, and scenes gradually settling into a more and more coherent picture as the major storylines of the upcoming series start to fall into place.
MOVIES
'Keep Breathing': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is usually the perfect season to get outside and enjoy all the wonderful things mother nature has to offer. Whether the activity is hiking, camping, a refreshing trip to the beach, or a more secluded lakeside retreat, summer is often synonymous with exploring the great outdoors. Still, some people choose to avoid the outdoors shenanigans altogether. After watching Netflix’s new survival drama Keep Breathing, there might be a few more. Be warned, this show is not for the 'glampers' out there. For those people with a fear of getting lost in the woods, camping, or surviving in nature, steer clear away from the limited series featuring Melissa Barrera dropping on July 27th. The show centers around a New York attorney named Liv (Barrera) who, after a serious plane crash, gets stranded in the wilderness.
TV SERIES
'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
'Elvis' Dances Up $185.6 Million at the Global Box Office

Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES
‘Hocus Pocus’: Thackery and Max Were the Ultimate Protective Big Brothers

Watching family movies of the ‘90s, you may be under the impression that brothers were always mean-spirited antagonizers. From bully Buzz (Devin Ratray) in Home Alone, to malicious Michael (Brian Levinson) in Matilda, brothers didn’t get the best rap. Enter Hocus Pocus. Thackery (Sean Murray) and Max (Omri Katz) were so protective and sweet-natured toward their little sisters that they made all other brothers look like Hitlers in the making. As fans eagerly await the return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 later this year, the time is right to give even more credit to the original. This film not only breathed new life to the tired witch image, but it also flipped the switch on the cruel and conniving brother image too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
'Not Another Church Movie' Casts Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Kevin Daniels & More

The cast of the upcoming spoof comedy film, Not Another Church Movie has been revealed by Deadline, and it is chock-full of star quality, from The Big Leap's Kevin Daniels to retired boxer and BAFTA winner Mickey Rourke and Set It Off's Vivica A. Fox. Also brought on board to take on supporting roles are Kyla Pratt, (The Proud Family) Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), and Tisha Campbell (House Party).
MOVIES
'Ms. Marvel': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel spoilers.Regardless of how you feel about the Ms. Marvel series, you can’t deny that the series finale left fans with a lot of questions. The series revolved around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who finds superpowers through a family artifact that allows her to harness “hard light” from a parallel dimension. Here are the questions we were left wondering about in the series finale.
TV SERIES
‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
'The Killer' Opens in US Theatres, Brings in $72,000 From 56 Screens

Distributed by Wide Lens Pictures, the American-Korean film The Killer reached $72,096 at the box office within its first 5 days in U.S. cinemas. Since the action film starring Korean movie star Jang Hyuk hit theaters on July 13, the film garnered $50,000 within the first three days playing in 56 different locations.
MOVIES
Damien Echols Addresses the ‘Stranger Things’ Character Based on Him

In Netflix's award-winning series Stranger Things, the creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, wrote the scripts to take place in a very specific time in history — the '80s — and took inspiration from the world as it was then. While the beloved characters find themselves battling very literal monsters, some aspects of the show are derived from real-life monsters of the era. Such is the case of fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), whose character arc is based off of the trials of the West Memphis Three, and more specifically off of wrongfully convicted Damien Echols. After the Season 4 finale concluded, Eddie Munson easily became one of the massive fanbase's favorite characters from all four seasons, and on July 15, Echols weighed in on the tribute.
TV SERIES
Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
TV SERIES

