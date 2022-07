This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the past few years, Chromebooks have become far more popular and one of the main reasons for that is their often affordable price tags. With Windows PCs and Apple's MacBooks much more expensive, Chromebooks fill a void for a lot of people. Amazon Prime Day deals have made them even more affordable, and right now you can pick one up with prices starting at just $130.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO