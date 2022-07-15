ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore to launch first tour in four years

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
July 15 (UPI) -- Paramore is going on tour in 2022.

The rock band announced a new North American tour, their first in four years, on Friday.

Paramore will kick off the fall tour Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tickets go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin July 20 at 10 a.m.

Paramore released its fifth studio album, After Laughter, in 2017 and is working on a new album. Frontwoman Hayley Williams discussed the album in an interview with Rolling Stone in January.

"We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us," Williams said. "We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we've been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing."

"Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it's not that different. We're still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes," she added, referencing drummer Zac Farro.

Paramore consists of Williams, Farro and Taylor York. The new album will mark the band's first as a trio.

