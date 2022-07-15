The Best-Smelling Fragrances Of The Summer Are Available During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now

Source: Unsplash

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here!

Starting today, July 15, through Sunday, July 31, Nordstrom will be offering exclusive sales on some of the best designer items. From fashion staples to couture cosmetics, best-selling fragrances, home decor and more, the one-of-a-kind event is offering exclusive deals you won't see at any other retailer.

As we are somehow already more than halfway through the year, you will not want to be caught sleeping on these show-stopping sales. This is the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe with summer capsule collections, shop the skincare you have always wanted to try or finally get your hands on your dream designer fragrances!

The exclusive annual sale is offering discounted prices on the most elegantly smelling perfumes.

Between Yves Saint Laurent's Eau de Parfum Set available for $40 less than its retail price, and Chloé's Eau de Parfum Set on sale for more than $60 off, you don't want to miss any of these designer deals!

We promise you won't regret stocking up on these stunning scents. Before you know it, you will be receiving compliments left and right!

Ready to radiate elegance with the most amazing perfumes? OK! helps you shop the best fragrances of the summer from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

CHLOÉ's Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $80.50 (regularly $142) at nordstrom.com.

YSL's Libre Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $110 (regularly $155) at nordstrom.com.

Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Eau de Parum Set is on sale retailing for $127 (regularly $195) at nordstrom.com.

GUCCI's Guilty pour Femme Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $100.80 (regularly $187) at nordstrom.com.

Tom Ford's Soleil Shimmer Body Oil Duo Set is on sale retailing for $75 ($200 value) at nordstrom.com.

Versace's Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Set $104 (regularly $159) at nordstrom.com.

GUCCI's Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum Intense Set is on sale retailing for $105 (regularly $179) at nordstrom.com.

Estée Lauder's AERIN Deluxe Amber Musk Collection Set is on sale retailing for $145 (regularly $215) at nordstrom.com.

Hermès' H24 Eau de Toilette Set is on sale retailing for $77 (regularly $107) at nordstrom.com.

Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $120 (regularly $178) at nordstrom.com.