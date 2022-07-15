ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best-Smelling Fragrances Of The Summer Are Available During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsFAM_0ggzsuck00
Source: Unsplash

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here!

Starting today, July 15, through Sunday, July 31, Nordstrom will be offering exclusive sales on some of the best designer items. From fashion staples to couture cosmetics, best-selling fragrances, home decor and more, the one-of-a-kind event is offering exclusive deals you won't see at any other retailer.

As we are somehow already more than halfway through the year, you will not want to be caught sleeping on these show-stopping sales. This is the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe with summer capsule collections, shop the skincare you have always wanted to try or finally get your hands on your dream designer fragrances!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5mC0_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

The exclusive annual sale is offering discounted prices on the most elegantly smelling perfumes.

Between Yves Saint Laurent's Eau de Parfum Set available for $40 less than its retail price, and Chloé's Eau de Parfum Set on sale for more than $60 off, you don't want to miss any of these designer deals!

We promise you won't regret stocking up on these stunning scents. Before you know it, you will be receiving compliments left and right!

Ready to radiate elegance with the most amazing perfumes? OK! helps you shop the best fragrances of the summer from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JB9Sf_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

CHLOÉ's Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $80.50 (regularly $142) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OI0Y_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

YSL's Libre Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $110 (regularly $155) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE4Kd_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Eau de Parum Set is on sale retailing for $127 (regularly $195) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2706pF_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

GUCCI's Guilty pour Femme Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $100.80 (regularly $187) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO0F7_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

Tom Ford's Soleil Shimmer Body Oil Duo Set is on sale retailing for $75 ($200 value) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5yvs_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

Versace's Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Set $104 (regularly $159) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqKeL_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

GUCCI's Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum Intense Set is on sale retailing for $105 (regularly $179) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHRnu_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

Estée Lauder's AERIN Deluxe Amber Musk Collection Set is on sale retailing for $145 (regularly $215) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdBhP_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

Hermès' H24 Eau de Toilette Set is on sale retailing for $77 (regularly $107) at nordstrom.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaJpq_0ggzsuck00
Source: Nordstrom

Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Set is on sale retailing for $120 (regularly $178) at nordstrom.com.

womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals Are Up to 42% Off During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — So, Time to Stock Up

It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens that the brand has quite a few pairs of sandals similar to the ones she wore on massive sale at Jack Rogers — up to 42 percent off at Nordstrom! What better way to kick off the weekend?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
Tom Ford
Person
Carolina Herrera
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
