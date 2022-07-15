Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Divorcing Amid Infidelity Rumors: Report

@emrata/ Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard , are reportedly over.

The famous couple is divorcing after Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on the supermodel, an insider close to Ratajkowski spilled to Page Six . “Yeah, he cheated,” the source claimed. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

As of Friday, July 15, it doesn't appear in the court system that the model has filed for divorce.

Ratajkowski, 31, and Bear-McClard first sparked breakup rumors Thursday, July 14, when the brunette babe was spotted sans her wedding ring.

The apparent exes, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester , tied the knot in February 2018 in a courthouse ceremony two weeks after going public with their relationship. "I have a surprise," the mother-of-one teased alongside a photo of her holding her dog at the time.

"I got married today," she revealed in another photo of Bear-McClard kissing her cheek in a close-up selfie.